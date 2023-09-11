Hyderabad: New rail coach restaurant inaugurated at Necklace Road

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) Secunderabad division on Monday started a ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ on the premises of Necklace Road railway station, to offer a novel experience to food lovers through its unique dining ambience.

This is the second such coach restaurant in Telangana after the ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ was launched earlier at Kacheguda railway station premises. The initiative was taken up keeping in mind that the Necklace Road railway station is one of the busiest rail stations in the suburbs network of the twin cities.

Taking yet another step forward for providing unique experience to Rail Passengers, #South Central Railway has started a “Rail Coach Restaurant” in the premises of Necklace Road Railway station by offering novel experiences to food lovers by providing them a unique dining ambienc pic.twitter.com/bWIoVaNhuq — shinenewshyd (@shinenewshyd) September 11, 2023

Accordingly, one unused coach has been completely refurbished with modern and aesthetic interiors to provide a unique dining experience to the passengers.

The maintenance of the ‘Rail Coach Restaurant’ has been awarded to Boomerang Restaurant, Hyderabad for a period of five years.

Also Read Train coach turned into restaurant at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda station

This multi-cuisine restaurant has been opened in the vacant space in the circulating area providing dining opportunities to both the rail passengers as well as the common public.

The multi-cuisine restaurant offers both dine-in and takeaway facility.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain appealed to the rail users and general public to avail the facility to get first-hand experience of the novel initiative being taken by the railways.