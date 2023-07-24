Train coach turned into restaurant at Hyderabad’s Kacheguda station

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) in the city has started ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ at the premises of Kacheguda Railway station to offer novel experiences to food connoisseurs.

In order to provide a unique dining experience to citizens, SCR has taken this innovative step to enhance passenger services.

“This is incidentally also Telangana’s first coach restaurant at the Railway station,” a SCR release said.

Kacheguda Railway Station is one of the busiest railway terminals with a lot of incoming and outgoing rail passengers.

To provide more food options to the public, Kacheguda railway station has been selected for introducing the novel concept of a coach restaurant.

Accordingly, two heritage coaches have been refurbished with aesthetic interiors, to give a unique dining experience to the passengers.

Situated near the circulating area of the main entrance of the Kacehguda railway station, this is a multi-cuisine restaurant with a wide variety of North Indian, South Indian, Mughalai, and Chinese food options to explore.

There will also be seating arrangements outside the dining space of the rail coach restaurant, which will be non-air-conditioned.

Also, there are separate kitchens for preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies.

Rail passengers, commuters and the general public have a number of options for food and beverages with hygiene The railways have permitted for the and quality.

These services will be offered round-the-clock for the convenience of the passengers.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has complimented Hyderabad Division officers and staff for providing a good passenger amenity at Kacheguda railway station by utilising the heritage coaches.

He said that food connoisseurs in Hyderabad will get another distinctive food service option in the twin city region.

Jain appealed to the rail users and general public to avail the facility to get first-hand experience of the novel initiative being taken up by the Railways.