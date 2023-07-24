Telangana: BRS leaders distribute tomatoes to mark KTR’s birthday

Hyderabad: Free tomatoes were distributed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders in Parsigutta, Secunderabad and Warangal on the occasion of party’s working president KT Rama Rao’s birthday.

The party cadre, friends and followers of KTR have been competing to find unique ways to wish their leader as he turned 47 years old on July 24, 2023.

One of the BRS leaders Rajanala Srihari, who earlier distributed liquor and chicken to mark the party’s entry into national politics, distributed tomatoes in Warangal under the ‘Gift A Smile’ initiative to mark KTR’s birthday.

Remember #BRS leader Rajanala Srihari, who distributed liquor and chicken to mark the party's entry into national politics? Today, he distributed tomatoes in #Warangal on the occasion of IT Minister #KTR's birthday. #GiftASmile #Telangana pic.twitter.com/O6CHM05bfq — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 24, 2023

Free tomatoes were also distributed by BRS leaders in Parsigutta of Secunderabad.

Moreover, flexes were erected all over the state, buses were decorated in Hyderabad. To wish KTR in a thrilling way, a few supporters of the leader went skydiving holding a banner with KTR’s image.

Another party leader, Aravind Alishetty got a 12-feet high and 45-feet-wide luxury painted in pink colour with KTR’s bust and his life-size images and parked it in front of the Telangana Secratreiate and T-Hub, and Durgam Cheruvu flyover.

Friends & followers of @KTRBRS have been competing to find catchy ways to wish their leader on his birthday as he turned 47 years old; To his credit, #KTR has requested those eager to wish him #HBDKTR to #GiftASmile instead @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/qigM7GZKci — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) July 24, 2023

Home minister Mahmood Ali also participated in puzzle making activity to mark the occassion of KTR’s birthday.

Not just in real, but KTR has been flooded with wishes on social media where people wished him virtually through videos, reels and images.

Adding a musical touch to the celebrations, KTR’s son, Himanshu Rao, serenaded his father with a special song he composed.