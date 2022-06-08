Hyderabad: New SHE shuttle flags off from Inorbit Mall

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 8th June 2022 7:06 pm IST
Women inaugurate SHE shuttle from Inorbit Mall in the presence of Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC)’s new SHE shuttle was flagged off by Cyberabad’s Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra from Inorbit Mall on Wednesday in the city. SCSC’s secretary-general Krishna Yedula was also present.

The all-women passenger shuttle is driven by the latest technology and offers free rides making it a dream transport for those working in the IT corridor.

Women employees can continuously monitor the real-time movement of the SHE shuttles. It has been a big success in the city since its inception. Presently, 12 SHE shuttles are running.

MS Education Academy

Speaking to reporters, SCSC general secretary Krishna Yedula said that the SHE shuttles will benefit women enormously.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button