Hyderabad: New SHE shuttle flags off from Inorbit Mall

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC)’s new SHE shuttle was flagged off by Cyberabad’s Commissioner of Police Stephen Raveendra from Inorbit Mall on Wednesday in the city. SCSC’s secretary-general Krishna Yedula was also present.

The all-women passenger shuttle is driven by the latest technology and offers free rides making it a dream transport for those working in the IT corridor.

Women employees can continuously monitor the real-time movement of the SHE shuttles. It has been a big success in the city since its inception. Presently, 12 SHE shuttles are running.

Speaking to reporters, SCSC general secretary Krishna Yedula said that the SHE shuttles will benefit women enormously.