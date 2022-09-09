Hyderabad: New US Consulate General gets grand reception

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th September 2022 3:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: The NRI community from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday organised a reception for the newly appointed US Consulate General Jennifer Larson in Washington DC.

Addressing the gathering Larson said, “Happy to go back to India to serve a second time. My first time was in Mumbai Consulate. I thank Ravi Puli for hosting this meeting in short notice with a good number of attendees from various backgrounds”

Earlier, Puli, a noted businessman welcomed the members of the NRI community to the program and said, “We are looking forward to working with Consul General for all possible help in improving the relationship with Hyderabad and US. As the Hyderabad Consulate will be the largest consulate in Asia, relations are also at the highest level between Hyderabad and USA.”

“I will work towards creating more jobs in both countries and especially in the Telugu States as the unemployment rate is very high although there is a high talent pool,” he added.

