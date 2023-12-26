Hyderabad: Newborn dies 2 days after inoculation at Anganwadi centre

Hyderabad: An infant died after she was administered a vaccine at an Anganwadi centre in Shyam Nagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday. A police complaint has been filed by the parents at Basheerbagh Police Station, alleging medical negligence.

In the police complaint, Pothuraju Kathalanna, 34, father of the deceased infant, who works as a labourer, said that on December 23, a local Asha worker visited their home and informed Kathalanna’s wife Renuka, 27, about a vaccination drive at the Anganwadi centre in Shyam Nagar.

They took their daughter for vaccination and had it administered by an unidentified nurse.

Soon after the vaccination, the infant’s health deteriorated. She stopped eating and became severely ill, her parents told Basheerbagh Police.

On December 25, in a desperate attempt to revive their unresponsive child, Kathalanna and his wife rushed the baby to Niloufer Hospital.

The doctors at the hospital, upon examination, declared the baby to be in an irresponsible state and, shortly after, pronounced her dead.