Hyderabad: Newborn dies in hospital, parents allege negligence

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh police on Wednesday booked a case of negligence against DRDO Apollo hospital over an infant’s demise.

The police said that Tulasi, a resident of Uppuguda was admitted to the hospital on April 15. After the preliminary check-up the doctors informed the patient about a normal delivery on April 16. However, the baby was delivered through a cesarean procedure.

Upon delivery, the newborn was sick, and was shifted to the ICU where the doctors performed an operation. The infant breathed his last on April 19. Following the demise, Tulasi and her husband Chandra lodged a complaint with the Kanchanbagh police.

A case of causing death due to negligence under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the hospital authorities. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.