Hyderabad: Newborn girl sold by parents for Rs 80K, rescued

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Monday rescued a newborn baby girl who was allegedly sold by her parents for a sum of Rs 80,000.

The police said that the parents Durga and Srinivas are residents of Kamalnagar in Vanasthalipuram who already had two daughters and gave birth to the third girl recently.

Vanasthalipuram Inspector K Satyanarayana said that the grandmother suspected foul play as the couple stopped answering phone calls for the past few days.

The grandmother came to see the newborn baby and learnt from the neighbours that the parents sold her. Based on a complaint filed by the grandmother, the Rachakonda police arrested the woman who bought the baby. A health worker identified as Basamma was also held.