Hyderabad: Newborn Infant discovered near Niloufer hospital

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 4th April 2022 4:43 pm IST
Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: A three-day-old baby was found abandoned in a plastic bag near Niloufer Hospital on Monday in Nampally.

The baby was discovered in a plastic bag in a parked autorickshaw.

According to a report by Telangana Today, some of the people saw the baby in the auto and called the Nampally police station. However, the child was sent to the hospital as he is ill.

Police rushed to the scene to identify those who had left the baby at the hospital. CCTV cameras at the hospital are being examined. Attempts are being made to resolve who arrived in the auto.

A case has been registered and the investigation is currently ongoing.

