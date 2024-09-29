Hyderabad: NHRC files case against HYDRA commissioner over woman’s suicide

Hyderabad: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday filed a case against Hyderabad Disaster Response Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) commissioner AV Ranganath after a woman died by suicide.

The NHRC registered the case under number 16063/IN/2024 and launched an investigation into the incident.

On September 27, Bhuchamma, a resident of Kukatpally, hanged herself allegedly fearing the demolition of her house by HYDRA.

The HYDRA commissioner has denied links to the death saying the agency had nothing to do with the suicide.

“What happened there was that Bucchamma had three daughters, and she had given two G+1 houses and an open plot to her daughters in dowry. All these structures fall under the buffer-zone, but we were not going to touch those structures. But some locals instilled fear in her minds by showing HYDRA as a monster. HYDRA was not constituted with that objective. HYDRA is not a monster, it is a Bharosa,” Ranganathan said.

The commissioner expressed sorrow over the death of the woman. According to Kukatpally CI Muthu, Bucchamma’s house is located on the Kukatpally main road close to BJP party office, and there was no HYDRA marking for demolition there.