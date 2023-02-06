Hyderabad: NIA takes over ‘terror attack conspiracy case’

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the terror attack conspiracy case which was being handled by the CCS.

CCS arrested the accused trio including Abdul Zahed, Sameeduddin and Maaz Hasson Farooq from Moosarambagh, in October 2022, for allegedly planning to carry out terror attacks in the city before Dasara.

The accused Abdul Zahed, a resident of Moosarambagh was booked under Sections 18, 18(B) and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being a part of several terror-related cases in Hyderabad.

He had recruited several youths, including Maaz Hasson Farooq and Sameeduddin based on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers who belong to LeT/ISI.

He reportedly conspired with his gang members to carry out terror acts, including blasts and lone-wolf attacks in Hyderabad.

Zahed had also received hand grenades from his handlers from across the border and was planning to hurl those at public gatherings or during processions in order to create communal tension in the city, according to a police FIR.

The police seized two hand grenades, two mobile phones and Rs 3.91 lakh cash from Zahed during the probe.

However, the NIA is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed as it has inter-state and international links, and it is required to be investigated by the central agency.

The CCS Hyderabad police have handed over the case files to NIA officials.