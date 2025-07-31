Hyderabad: Nilayam Nikunj at Rashtrapati Nilayam now open for visitors

Hyderabad: Nilayam Nikunj, the serene garden in the grounds of Rashtrapati Nilayam located in Bolarum, Secunderabad ,is open for visitors starting August 1. The inauguration comes as President Droupadi Murmu completed three years in office on July 25.

Visitors will be allowed from Tuesday to Sunday aside from gazetted holidays and tickets are available for pre-booking only through the official website.

At the heart of the landscape is a rose garden adorned with topiaries, vibrant shrubs, and sculpted hedges. The facility also features a kids zone, an open-air Yoga zone, long paths for walking, and a musical instruments display.

Seven time slots are available from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm after which entry will not be permitted. Although on weekends, visit timings are extended till 7:00 pm with the last entry being at 6:00 pm.

Entry into the gardens is free for both Indian and foreign visitors, however, foreigners are required to carry a photo ID or Passport with them. Additionally, entry tickets of Rashtrapati Nilayam main campus are valid for Nilayam Nikunj visit aswell.

For any queries, visitors can contact the Visitors Facilitation Cell though the number: 040-29560518 or email at manager-nilayam@rb.nic.in or visit-nilayam@rb.nic.in.