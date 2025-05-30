Hyderabad: 3-day summer workshop to be held at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: The Rastrapati Nilayam has announced a 3-day summer workshop for students aged 10-18. The event will be held from June 3-5.

The workshop will be held from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. It aims to promote creativity and environmental awareness among young participants through engaging, hands-on activities.

Following activities will be conducted during the summer camp.

Pottery Workshop, wealth from waste- Recycling of Plastic Waste, Terracotta Jewellery Making, Fireless Cooking – cooking as a Life Skill and drone making.

Guidelines for the workshop

200 seats are available for each activity. Registration is mandatory for participants; only one participant can register on a given mobile number. Participants can attend one activity per day; participants must carry valid school IDs.

All participants attending the summer workshop will receive an e-certificate from the Rashtrapati Nilayam. Participants should bring their own materials (plastic, cardboard, Plastic bottles, etc.) for all activities.

Interested students can register on the Rashtrapati Nilayam website.