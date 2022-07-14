Hyderabad: NIMS invites applications for Bsc courses in allied sciences

Hyderabad: The Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Thursday released applications for admissions for the Bachelor of Science courses (Allied sciences) for the year 2022.

There are 100 seats on offer in various courses including neuro technology, dialysis, cardiovascular, emergency and trauma care, radiotherapy, medical laboratory technology, anesthesia, perfusion technology, radiation therapy, respiratory therapy and transfusion medicine.

Interested candidates may access application forms on the NIMS website. The last date for application is August 4 , any handwritten applications will not be considered , said a press release from the institute. The selection process will be based on the marks secured in the entrance test. In case of ties the elder candidates will be ranked higher.