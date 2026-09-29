Hyderabad: Nine held for blackbuck hunting, meat transport

In the action on Monday, September 28, the Future City police also seized a .315 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and silencer, 19 rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, eight smartphones, a camera, two torch lights, and Rs 28,590 in cash.

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Collection of firearms, ammunition, and related equipment on a conference table.
Firearms seized from the nine men.

Hyderabad: Police and Forest Department officials have held nine persons in connection with the alleged hunting of a blackbuck and transportation of its meat towards Hyderabad.

In the action on Monday, September 28, the Future City police also seized a .315 rifle fitted with a telescopic sight and silencer, 19 rounds of ammunition, two vehicles, eight smartphones, a camera, two torch lights, and Rs 28,590 in cash, according to media reports.

A preliminary enquiry found that the group had allegedly travelled to the Marikal forest area near Narayanpet, where they hunted a blackbuck and then were transporting 13 kgs of its meat.

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The suspects were intercepted near Raikal Toll Plaza in a joint operation by Shadnagar police, SOT Shadnagar and Forest Department officials.

Those apprehended were M.D. Haji Uddin, 36, and Meer Mukhtar Ali, 37, from Edi Bazar; M.D. Tajamul, 37, and M.D. Abdul Aziz, 33, from Charminar; Meer Raza Ali Khan, 39, and Khurram Khan, 35, from Ramachandrapuram; Syed Salman Ali, 30, from Moghalpura; M.D. Afroz Khan, 36, from Shastripuram in Rajendranagar; and M.D. Riyaz, 28, from Utkoor in Mahabubnagar.

Police said the case was detected within 24 hours in a coordinated operation involving Shadnagar police, SOT and Forest Department officials.

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Shadnagar DCP C. Sirisha Raghavendra appreciated the teams involved in the operation. Ranga Reddy District DFO Shiv Aasheesh Singh was also involved from the Forest Department. Further investigation is underway.

Wildlife Act case registered against nine

Police have registered a case under Sections 9 (hunting of wild animals in protected schedule), 39 (some animals govt property), 50 (authorises officers the power of entry, search, arrest, and detention to stop and investigate wildlife crimes), 51 (penalty for breaking wildlife conservation laws) and 57 (legal presumption of guilt regarding the unlawful possession of protected wildlife items) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 30 (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act.

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