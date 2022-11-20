Hyderabad: Nine TRS men held for attacking D Arvind’s house, granted bail

The accused were charged with trespass intimidation, damage to property and manhandling. It is to be noted that the magistrate granted bail to them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 20th November 2022 12:14 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Following the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MP Dharamapuri Arvind’s house on November 18, nine members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were arrested on Saturday.

The accused were charged with trespass intimidation, damage to property, and manhandling. It is to be noted that the magistrate granted bail to them. The police reportedly said they had no clue of the TRS workers laying siege to Arvind’s house.

Also Read
Hyderabad: TRS workers attack BJP MP Arvind’s house over remarks on MLC Kavitha

The development comes after, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the police of inaction.

Workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday attacked the residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Banjara Hills over his remarks on MLC Kavitha Kalavkuntla. The BJP MP is currently in Nizamabad during the time of the attack.  One of the security personnel sustained a minor injury.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button