Hyderabad: Nine TRS men held for attacking D Arvind’s house, granted bail

Hyderabad: Following the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) MP Dharamapuri Arvind’s house on November 18, nine members of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) were arrested on Saturday.

The accused were charged with trespass intimidation, damage to property, and manhandling. It is to be noted that the magistrate granted bail to them. The police reportedly said they had no clue of the TRS workers laying siege to Arvind’s house.

The development comes after, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the police of inaction.

Workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday attacked the residence of Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Banjara Hills over his remarks on MLC Kavitha Kalavkuntla. The BJP MP is currently in Nizamabad during the time of the attack. One of the security personnel sustained a minor injury.