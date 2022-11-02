Hyderabad: Nitin Raut hospitalized after being pushed during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Maharashtra’s former energy minister Nitin Raut has been admitted to Vasavi hospital in Hyderabad after he was pushed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the city.

It is alleged that he was pushed by the cops during Rahul Gandhi-led nationwide foot march in the city.

In the incident, he sustained injuries in his right eye, hands, and legs.

Congress leader and Maharashtra's former Energy Minister Nitin Raut admitted to Vasavi Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana when he fell down after allegedly being pushed by Police during Bharat Jodo Yatra. He sustained injuries in his right eye, hands and legs. pic.twitter.com/gk8uUZydVe — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

Bharat Jodo Yatra continues in Hyderabad

For the second consecutive day, the foot march continued in Hyderabad.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and several other leaders and scores of party workers are participating in the yatra.

The rally will halt at a hotel at Hafeezpet, Madinaguda for a mid-day break.

The walkathon will resume in the evening from BHEL bus stand and halt at Muthangi with a corner meeting.

The Cyberabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in the limits of Madhapur traffic division in view of the Yatra. Traffic curbs will be in place till 6 p.m.

The foot march will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

It will cover a total distance of 375 kms in 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

From Telangana the yatra will enter Maharashtra.

With inputs from IANS