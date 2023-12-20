Hyderabad: Nizam College UG students protest over dire hostel conditions

The protestors voiced their frustration over repeated water crises, food quality, hygiene facilities and room allocation in girls' hostel.

Updated: 20th December 2023 7:29 pm IST
Hyderabad: Nizam College student protests over dire hostel conditions
Police try to remove a protesting UG student from the middle of the road (Screengrab)

Hyderabad: Undergraduate students of Nizam College staged a sit-in in the middle of the road near LB Stadium on Wednesday, December 20, voicing their frustration over repeated water crises, food quality, hygiene facilities and room allocation in girls’ hostel.

“We want justice!” yelled the protesting students even as police tried to forcibly take them off the road. The students refused to leave the spot, disrupting the traffic for nearly an hour.

On information, the deputy commissioner of police Sharat Chandra Pawar conferred with the college principal and students were dispersed instantly.

Previously, on December 11, a similar protest was staged demanding basic hostel facilities.

Describing the situation as ‘intolerable’, a protestor said, “If you want better facilities then go and stay in a private hostel, or a star hotel, the principal told us. How can he say that.”

