Hyderabad: NMC orders withdrawal of Urdu Academy employees from other offices

Hyderabad: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) directed that all the employees of Andhra Pradesh Urdu Academy who are working in other offices on deputation should be withdrawn immediately.

Previously some officials had been given unofficial postings, in the name of deputation, in the offices of the District Minorities Welfare Department and Minorities Commissionerate in various districts without permission of the Urdu Academy Board.

“In fact, deputations are not valid for employees working in other offices from the Academy. The Urdu Academy is still paying salaries to those working in other offices,” said a press release.

NCM Adviser M Arshad Ayub Khan addressed a letter to the Board’s secretary and directed for an immediate withdrawal of the employees. He said that the Academy is an autonomous body established by the government vide GO Ms No 1466, (dated: 31-12-1975), registered under the Public Societies Registration Act, 1350.

“The academy’s aim is to promote, protect and develop Urdu language, literature, script and culture. According to GO, the funds allocated to the Urdu Academy, employees should be utilized only for this purpose,” said the press release.