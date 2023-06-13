Hyderabad NMDC Marathon on August 26, 27; 20K to participate

Hyderabad: The 12th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon which is scheduled to be held on August 26 and 27, is expected to witness participation from 20,000 runners.

The Marathon organised by Hyderabad Runners Society and NMDC Ltd together with the government of Telangana announced the launch of their flagship event, NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2023.

The organisers of the event have said that the 5K fun run will take place on August 26, while the 10K, Half Marathon (21.09 km) and Full Marathon (42.19 km) have been scheduled on August 27.

World champion in Boxing, Nikhat Zareen, who also happens to be the brand ambassador of the event was present at the unveiling of the official race T-shirt for the marathon in the city on Monday.

Race Director, Prashanth Morparia said, “We will have a three-day event in the run-up to the marathon starting with the expo, 5K run on Saturday and the main event on Sunday.”

“28 stations will be set up for drinks and electrolytes on the marathon route in addition to an ambulance facility and over 3500 volunteers to facilitate the runners to complete their distance successfully,” added Prashanth.

Expressing excitement for being a part of the event, Nikhat Zareen said, “I was surprised to see such enthusiasm last year and I hope it will be much more this time. It is a great initiative as it promotes an active lifestyle.”