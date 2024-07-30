Hyderabad: ‘No confirmed Norovirus cases in Old City, remain calm’, says DPH

Hyderabad: Amid reports of a rise in Norovirus cases in Hyderabad, the Telangana government asked the public not to panic, while denying the claims. The director of public health (DPH), Telangana, Dr B Ravinder Nayak, urged people not to get carried away or believe in rumours, reported local media.

In an attempt to reassure residents, Dr Nayak stated that not a single person in the Old City of Hyderabad has tested positive for Norovirus, despite having similar symptoms. “I urge families in Old City not to believe rumours that there is an outbreak and that this ailment is fatal.”

Earlier, Siasat.com reported that doctors had identified Norovirus cases in areas such as Azampura, Edi Bazar, Purani Haveli, Yakutpura, Old Malakpet, and other locations.

Dr Nayak added that suspected Norovirus cases have been reported from some private hospitals in Old City, however, he stated that none have been confirmed. “During the monsoon season, various bacterial and viral infections spread through close contact, contaminated food, or infected surfaces. Most of these conditions are treatable, with recovery typically occurring within three days,” he said.

Furthermore, Dr Nayak emphasized that, as a precaution, local District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) have been organizing health camps throughout the Old City for the past week. He added, “People should understand that most of these infections are self-limiting, meaning the illness typically lasts about three days, and patients recover on their own.”

What is Norovirus?

It is commonly known as viral gastroenteritis. The symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting and rapid dehydration of the body, causing a severe risk of damage to kidneys, requiring the patients to go for dialysis.

Those with diabetes are most prone to this highly contagious virus that spreads through food, water and surfaces contaminated by the virus.

The Norovirus also spreads through human contact between the infected patient and others

According to Dr MD Fawad Ali, consultant physician at the Princess Durru Shehvar Children’s and General Hospital in Purani Haveli, the spread of the Norovirus, could be done by not eating outside food, and by following personal hygiene. Sanitation measures in the residential localities were also stressed.