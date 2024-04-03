Hyderabad: No more construction permits within 50 mts of Musi river

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided not to authorize any new constructions or developmental works within 50 meters from the Musi river boundary in alignment with the state government’s focus on revitalizing the 55-km long polluted Musi river through the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has outlined rejuvenation plans for a 55 km stretch from Osmansagar dam downstream to Outer Ring Road (ORR) East near Gouravelli and from Himayatsagar downstream to the confluence point at Bapughat.

The development initiative includes plans for an East-West road corridor along the river, 39 sewage treatment plants, and related infrastructure, necessitating approval for clearance on both sides of the river.

The project aims to develop various aspects of the Old City, including pedestrian zones, plazas, heritage areas, cycling paths, green spaces, hawker zones, bridges, recreational spots, tourist attractions, sports facilities, parking lots, commercial spaces, retail areas, and hospitality infrastructure.

Additionally, the development will focus on transforming the River Musi and its surroundings into an eco-friendly zone through a detailed plan. Preservation of cultural heritage sites is also a key component of this initiative.

MRDCL issues orders

GHMC officials have received instructions from MRDCL to refrain from granting approvals for any new constructions or developmental projects within 50 meters of the Musi river boundary.

This directive applies to zonal commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners, and town planning authorities within the GHMC jurisdiction.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC all set for drone survey of Musi riverfront

GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose issued a circular to GHMC zonal commissioners, DMCs, and town planning authorities to ensure compliance with maintaining water bodies as recreational and green buffer zones from Osmansagar dam to ORR East near Gowrelly and from Himayatsagar dam to the confluence point at Bapu Ghat.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during review meetings in February, directed officials to promptly conduct a survey to identify properties and encroachments within the Musi boundary, including the buffer zone.

Teams led by revenue officials, under deputy collectors’ supervision, have been formed to conduct a survey spanning 55 kilometres and 14 mandals.

The survey revealed significant construction activities within a 50-meter radius of the river, as indicated in a letter from Amrapali Kata, the managing director of Musi River Development Corporation Limited.

The state government has allocated a significant Rs 1,000 crore solely for the project in the interim budget for 2024-25 presented by deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the state Assembly in February this year.