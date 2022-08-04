Hyderabad: No entry fee at Charminar, Golconda Fort from August 5 to 15

New Delhi: As part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and 75th Independence Day celebrations, the government decided to make entry free for visitors to Charminar, Golconda Fort, and all other monuments and sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The free entry is valid from August 5 to 15 and it will be available not only for Indians but also for foreigners.

Confirming the same, union minister G. Kishan Reddy tweeted, “As part of ‘Azadi ka #AmritMahotsav’ and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made Entry Free for the visitors/tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th -15th August, 2022”.

ASI monuments in Hyderabad, Warangal

There are four ASI monuments in the Hyderabad and Warangal districts of Telangana. Out of them, three are located in the capital city of the state.

These monuments are

Archaeological Site Museum, Kondapur (Hyderabad) Charminar (Hyderabad) Golconda Fort (Hyderabad) Warangal Fort (Warangal).

Charminar

It is one of the famous monuments located in Hyderabad. After moving the capital from Golconda to Hyderabad, the fifth king of the Qutub Shahi dynasty built it in the year 1591. Given its four minarets, it was named “Charminar”.

Currently, the ASI is taking care of the historical monument.

After the formation of Telangana State in 2014, the government incorporated the monument into the official emblem of the state along with Kakatiya Kala Thoranam of Warangal.

Golconda Fort

Apart from Charminar, visitors and tourists also prefer to visit Golconda Fort. It was built by the Qutb Shahi dynasty. It is located in the region that has produced the world’s most famous diamonds including Koh-i-Noor.

Many people believe that the following diamonds were excavated from the mines of Golconda.

Daria-i-Noor Noor-ul-Ain Koh-i-Noor Hope Diamond Princie Diamond Regent Diamond Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond

The complex was under UNESCO’s tentative list to become a World Heritage Site in 2014.