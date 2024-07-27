Hyderabad: No streetlights on Tadban-Aramgarh road angers commuters

Hyderabad: The improperly lit Tadban junction to Aramgarh road in the Old City is causing problems for motorists in the night. Civic authorities had removed the street light poles from the road in view of the flyover works between Bahadurpura and Aramgarh some time ago, and the same have not been replaced leading to commuting issues.

Since the flyover works are in progress, the road these days is pitch dark in the night thanks to the lack of streetlights. “The headlights of moving vehicles light up the road temporarily. Otherwise one has to drive on the dark stretch posing lot of problems,” complained Shahabuddin, a resident of Tadban.

The Tadban-Aramgarh stretch is approximately about two kilometers in length. “The situation is horrible when it rains heavily one can distinguish between the road surface and road sides as a sheet of water covers the stretch. Imagine the danger to two wheeler riders,” said Mohd Tajuddin, a marketing executive.

Apart from vehicle owners, pedestrians are also suffering a lot for they have to walk through the slush that has now formed thanks to the monsoons. The already dangerous and unlit road is now also a nightmare to walk on for people in the night on the Tadban-Aramgarh stretch.

“Snakes and poisonous creature come out on road from Mir Alam Tank towards the Tadban-Aramgarh road. Dogs move around too instilling a fear in pedestrians,” said Zeeshan, a resident of Hassananagar. Locals said that they want the authorities to arrange temporary lights until the flyover works are over.