Hyderabad: Bad roads give Wadi-e-Mustada residents traffic nightmares

Hyderabad: Local residents of Wadi-e- Mustafa in Shaheenagar of Ranga Reddy district are facing problems due to bad road conditions for the last few weeks. The situation has gotten worse thanks to continuous rains.

The main road of the colony is filled with big trenches which have become a nightmare for commuting for residents using the road for their daily commute. The potholes and big craters that have formed due to rains are filled with water further increasing the woes of residents.

Shaik Hassan Bawazir, a local social activist, said people in the area are suffering due to the bad road conditions during the rainy season. Senior citizens are unable to drive through the road safely and many have fallen down from the scooters, he told Siasat.com. “Some people had pooled in money and repaired some portion of the road. Authorities are doing nothing to address the problem,” complained Hassan Bawazir.

The colony people complain they face more problems at night. “Vehicles skid while negotiating the muddy road stretch. People including women and children have fallen down from bikes and scooters due to which they suffered fractures,” said Moize Ahmed, a resident said.

School children are also facing problems walking through the slushy road space. “Uniforms get stained when dirty water is splashed. We go home again and change the dress and head to school. At times, we skip school,” said Shaukath Khan, a student in ninth standard.

The locality is inhabited by the working class people and the road is busy throughout the day. Auto rickshaws and two-wheelers are higher in number here. “Some craters are big and the wheel of auto rickshaws is stuck in it,” complained Shaik Yaser, an auto driver.

Locals in the area want the Jalpally municipality officials to take action and repair the road.