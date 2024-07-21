Hyderabad: No Vivaha Prapti, Chilkur Balaji priest dismisses fake news

The head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, C S Rangarajan, urged devotees not to fall for fake news regarding Vivaha Prapti (marriage), which has been circulating on social media for some time.

Addressing devotees in a video byte, the head priest explained that on April 21, the temple had organised a Vivaha Prapti for those who were experiencing difficulties in getting married.

Also Read Hyderabad: Chilkur Balaji temple gifts bull to Muslim farmer

“In April, we made a video urging people to take part in a special Vivaha Prapti program by visiting the temple at 10 pm on April 21. A certain section of YouTube channels and media houses had edited the word ‘April’,” he said.

The head priest stated that the temple would not conduct Vivaha Prapti shortly. “We conducted the Vivaha Prapti program once on April 21, and we are not conducting a similar program soon. I urge Chilkur Balaji devotees not to forward or share the doctored video clip. It is simply adding to the confusion,” the head priest urged.

Wishing devotees a good life, he concluded his statements that Lord Balaji’s blessings are always upon his devotees.