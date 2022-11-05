Hyderabad: Novotel HICC to host Srilankan food festival till Nov 13

Hyderabad: Throughout the years of colonisation and foreign influence, Sri Lanka has transformed its culinary tradition into a fusion of delectable foods and various curry combinations.

A Sri Lankan Food Festival is being held at the Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre through November 13 in association with Chef Anura Lenora of Food Exchange.

During the 10-day event, Chef Anura, who is from the island nation, is prepared to wow the crowd with his culinary prowess while displaying the genuinely rustic and genuine flavours of the locale.

Sri Lankan cuisine is one of the most varied and delivers a lovely fusion of real flavours and fragrances. The cuisine has a long history and consists of several mouthwatering meals cooked with real spices, seafood, and other curry mixtures.

The legendary spices and tea of Sri Lanka, as well as the colonial influences of the Portuguese, Dutch, and British, are all reflected in the cuisine. Malay and South Indian traders have also had an impact on Sri Lankan cuisine.

To satisfy the taste buds of food lovers with delicacies that explodes with flavour, the Novotel’s chefs proposed the idea of holding this culinary exchange.

“It is our pleasure to host the Sri Lankan food festival and explore the intricately interwoven cuisine that travels from our neighbourhood country. Chef Anura Lenora, a Sri Lankan cuisine specialist, along with our team of chefs has crafted the menu to include traditional dishes with a modern touch with an aim to revive the recipes that might have elapsed over time,” said Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel-HICC.

The exotic Sri Lankan food spread will include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options such as “Morunga Maluwa,” “Alanibithi Curry,” “Elawalu Cutlet,” “Kukul Mas Roti,” and many more during the culinary festival.

During the celebration, special sweet foods including “Sago Thalapa” (sago pudding), “Kiri Topi,” “Pol Dosi,” and “Carota Kavum” (carrot cake,” will also be served.