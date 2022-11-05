Hyderabad water sufficient for the next 40 years: Water board MD

Hyderabad: The managing director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Dana Kishore said that Hyderabad is water sufficient for the next 40 years.

Dana Kishore, while addressing the Telangana Infra Summit 2022 on the theme ‘Physical infrastructure and realty prospects & challenges’, organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), citing an Oxford Cities report said that by 2030, among the 20 top growing cities in the world, 17 might be in India, and Hyderabad may have USD 85 billion GDP.

“Telangana is one of the role model states in terms of better infrastructure such as a greenfield airport in 2009, Outer Ring Road by 2011-12, water projects, and metro rail. Land acquisition is a serious issue in road construction and cost overruns need to be taken into consideration, also disputes need to be resolved in 90 days,” said Managing Director and CEO of Re-sustainability Ltd., M Goutham Reddy.

Vice-Chairman, CII Telangana, C Shekar Reddy, said that the state should encourage citizens to use water-saving tools.