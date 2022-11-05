Hyderabad: Gold price declines post-Dhanteras

Hyderabad: The Gold prices in Hyderabad witnessed a steep decline after the festival of Diwali and Dhateras on Friday. Prices decreased by Rs 600 while silver prices were stable with 10 grams retailing at Rs 64,000.



The 22-carat gold price saw a steep decline as it was sold at Rs 46,700 per 10 grams and was now being sold at Rs 46,100, the lowest price recorded after the festivals.

While on the other hand, the gold rate for 24-carat per10 grams was Rs 50,290 on Friday, which on a day before i.e, Thursday, was sold at Rs 50,950. There was a sharp decline of Rs 660.



The price of 22-carat gold decreased by Rs 910 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold decreased by Rs 1,000 since Diwali.



Though the gold price has declined in the domestic market, both gold and silver prices recorded a hike on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).



The prices in the international market have also increased with an ounce of gold sold at USD 1,648.10, while the price of an ounce of silver is trading at USD 19.84.