Hyderabad’s dessert scene just got a creamy new addition and this one comes with Middle Eastern flair. Love Laban, a new dessert brand that recently opened at Sarath City Mall, is winning attention for introducing a Gulf-inspired dessert experience to the city. It draws inspiration from Dubai’s famous B Laban, but also gives it a distinctly Hyderabadi warmth.

Siasat.com explores the new spot and how it is fueling the Dubai desserts craze in the city.

Love Laban, a taste of Gulf in Hyderabad

Just like Dubai’s famous B Laban, the Hyderabadi brand builds its menu around creamy, milk-based desserts layered with indulgent toppings. The names themselves- Salankatia, Qashtuta, Koushri, and Heba Cake- are straight out of B Laban’s original playbook.

It features flavours such as Pistachio, Lotus, Mango, Nutella, and playful combinations like Nutella-Pistachio and Mango-Strawberry. These mirror B Laban’s signature offerings in Dubai, where similar puddings and cakes have become a social media sensation.

While B Laban is known for its ultra-rich desserts topped with Belgian chocolate and premium pistachios, Love Laban seems to adapt the concept to local tastes and prices, maintaining the creamy, layered essence but making it more accessible for Hyderabad’s dessert-loving crowd.

Hyderabad’s growing obsession with Gulf food

In recent years, Hyderabad has developed a sweet spot for Gulf-inspired desserts. In fact, it is not just desserts, Hyderabad’s love affair with Gulf food runs deep. Over the past few years, the city has embraced a range of Middle Eastern dishes, from shawarmas and mandi to kunafa and laban, transforming these flavours into everyday indulgences.

This growing fascination stems partly from the city’s strong cultural and familial ties with the Gulf, where many Hyderabadis have lived, worked, or travelled.

Whether it is the rise of Saudi product stores, the boom in mandi restaurants, or dessert spots like Love Laban, the Gulf’s culinary influence is unmistakable, and it’s reshaping how Hyderabad eats and celebrates.