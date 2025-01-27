Hyderabad, now you can book entire PVR INOX: Follow these steps

Hyderabad: Great news for Hyderabad movie lovers! PVR INOX has introduced SCREENIT, a new feature that allows you to create private screenings of your favorite movies. Imagine enjoying an entire theater just for you, your friends, and your family — a perfect way to celebrate special occasions or have a memorable movie night.

SCREENIT lets you pick your favorite movies from a library of Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional classics. With over 500 titles to choose from and more being added soon, you’ll always find something you love. You can book a private screening by selecting your preferred cinema, date, and time. You only need a group of 10 or 15 people to enjoy this exclusive experience.

Here’s how it works:

Download the PVR INOX app and browse the SCREENIT collection. Select a movie, choose the location, date, and time, and confirm your booking. Invite your friends and family to join you for an unforgettable experience.

SCREENIT offers Hyderabad audiences a unique chance to relive classic movies and create lasting memories with loved ones. Whether it’s a birthday, anniversary, or just a fun outing, this feature makes every occasion extra special.