Hyderabad: NRCM to test milk, meat as lead levels rise in fodder along Musi

Hyderabad: National Research Center for Meat (NRCM) has decided to test milk and meat after authorities found high lead levels in fodder along the Musi River.

The decision was made in view of the fact that the fodder is used extensively for mulching cattle.

Quoting NRCM principal scientist P Baswa Reddy, TOI reported that the highest level of lead was found in Nagole-Uppal. Following the analysis of fodder samples from 21 places between Gandipet and Ghatkesar, it was found that the levels of lead increase after Hussain Sagar joins the Musi River.

Though, the level of lead should be ideally zero, up to 20 ppm in fodder is acceptable. However, the level beyond it is hazardous to health.

The highest level of lead was found in Choutuppal soil and Uppal water.

How lead is hazardous to health?

Lead poses a serious hazard to health. Overexposure to it can result in lead poisoning.

Children who are less than six years are vulnerable to lead poisoning wherein physical and brain development get affected.

It is hazardous to adults too.