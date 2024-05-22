Hyderabad NRIs ramp up efforts to find partners for marriages

Hyderabad: As the month of Muharram approaches, many NRIs from Hyderabad have intensified their search for partners for marriage.

Although Islam does not prohibit marrying in any month, including Muharram, many people avoid weddings during this Islamic month and prefer to marry either earlier or postpone their weddings to later months.

Since many refrain from tying the knot during Muharram, they speed up the process of finalizing matrimonial alliances so that weddings can be conducted quickly.

Many NRIs from Hyderabad found partners for marriage through Siasat Matri

Siasat Matri, known for providing excellent matrimonial services by analyzing the expectations of prospective brides and grooms, has assisted many people in finding their life partners.

The dedicated team at Siasat Matri not only suggests the right matrimonial partner but also provides access to a database of thousands of profiles of prospective brides and grooms from around the world. The video matrimonial series enhances profile exposure, making it possible to find a life partner within a month.

The next episode of the video matrimonial series will be released at 3 pm on May 26. Below is the latest released episode of the series.

Register for free

As the month of Muharram approaches, Hyderabad Muslim families, including NRIs, have intensified their search for life partners for the marriages of their sons and daughters. Now is the right time to register with Siasat Matri and start searching for your soulmate.

Don’t wait any longer; it’s your turn to embark on the journey that begins after Nikah. Register (click here) for free, and all services can be accessed on mobile by downloading the Android application of ‘Siasat Matri’ from the Google Play store (Download Now) & the iOS App for Apple (Download Now).

Still have queries? Feel free to contact the Siasat Matri team by dialing +919550494556, +917207244144, or +917207524803.