Hyderabad Numaish-2022 to end on April 8

Hyderabad: The All India Industrial Exhibition, Numaish-2022 will conclude on April 8. This was announced by the organisers of Numaish, the Exhibition society on Wednesday.

After being shut down a day after the inauguration on January 1, Hyderabad’s annual trade exhibition Numaish was reopened on February 25 at the Exhibition Ground in Nampally.

The Exhibition Society, which conducts Numaish, has procured the necessary permissions from the Commissioner of Police and state fire department for organising the exhibition.

The event has been conducted from 4 pm to 10.30 pm on weekdays and from 4 pm to 11 pm on weekends. This was the 81st edition of the All India Industrial Exhibition.

Traders and various other business organisations from different parts of the country have set up stalls to sell their products at the fair.

The managing committee of the exhibition expressed gratitude to all the government departments who have facilitated the exhibition.

The exhibition was cancelled on January 2, after its inauguration on January 1, owing to the looming threat posed by the Omicron and Delta variants of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as Covid curbs were lifted in the state with a reduction in the number of cases, the All India Industrial Exhibition Society has decided to hold Numaish with a month’s delay.