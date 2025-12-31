Hyderabad Numaish 2026: Here are the routes to escape traffic

Hyderabad: Ahead of the All India Industrial Exhibition, also known as Numaish, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, announced traffic restrictions to manage the expected rush.

The 85th All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on January 1, at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Hyderabad. It will continue its operations until February 15, with each ticket priced at Rs 50 for adults.

The traffic restrictions will be enforced for all 45 days of the exhibition from 4 pm to midnight.

Traffic restrictions for RTC buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles

RTC district buses, private buses, and heavy vehicles travelling from Sultan Bazaar and Jambagh towards the Nampally side will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids junction.

Vehicles coming from the Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh, intending to go towards the Exhibition Grounds, will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Heavy and medium motor vehicles coming from Begum Bazar Chatri, intending to go towards Malakunta, will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Darusalam and Ek minar, Nampally.

Heavy and medium motor vehicles, including DCMs coming from Darusalam (Goshamahal Road) and intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids, will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Begum Bazar, City College, and Nayapool.

Heavy and medium motor vehicles, including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli or the Bahadurpura side, will also be diverted at City College towards Nayapool & MJ Market.

Routes to avoid

In view of the 85th All India Industrial Exhibition, commuters are requested to avoid the MJ Market – Gandhi Bhavan – Nampally junction route, specifically between 4 pm and 12 midnight every day till February 15, and take alternative routes to reach their destination.

Public transport facilities are encouraged, including the Hyderabad Metro service, which is available till 11:30 pm on weekdays and till 12 midnight on weekends and public holidays, to reduce traffic congestion and manage the rush around the Exhibition Grounds.

Visitors are further requested to avoid crossing the road near the Grounds to prevent mishaps. Alternatives include the Gandhi Bhavan Metro Bridge and the Metro lift or elevator.