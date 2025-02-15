Hyderabad’s Numaish draws 17.46 lakh visitors in 46 days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s iconic Numaish, the annual exhibition that has been a part of the city’s culture for over 80 years, drew 17.46 lakh visitors in 46 days. Held at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, the event proved to be a crowd-puller, with a mix of shopping, entertainment, and cultural experiences.

Numaish, also known as the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE), held in Hyderabad, is one of the largest consumer fairs in the country, bringing vendors from across India together. The exhibition offers everything from handicrafts and textiles to electronics and household items.

Enthusiastic participation was witnessed from traders representing Kashmir, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, among others, this year.

For generations of Hyderabadis, Numaish has always been more than just an annual exhibition, it’s a treasure trove of nostalgia, woven with stories of childhood joys and family outings. As yet another season of the All India Industrial Exhibition draws to a close, Siasat.com took the opportunity to talk to longtime visitors who fondly recall how different Numaish was in the past, particularly in the 1980s and 1990s.

Hyderabad’s Numaish more than just a fair

Unlike today, where malls and marketplaces are scattered across Hyderabad, shopping options were limited back then. This made Numaish a highly anticipated affair, offering everything under one roof. From textiles and handicrafts to home essentials, visitors eagerly waited for the exhibition each year to explore new products. The thrill of walking through the exhibition grounds, discovering hidden gems at each stall, was an experience unlike any other.

One longtime visitor reminisced about how the layout of the exhibition used to be much different. “Back then, the stalls were far apart as not so many businesses used to participate unlike now, when the lanes are crowded with stalls packed tightly together,” she shared.

For several small vendors and artisans, Numaish is an opportunity to showcase their products to a large audience in Hyderabad and beyond.

Challenges at Numaish

Despite the exhibition starting three days late amid state mourning for former Prime Minister and Congres leader Manmohan Singh, the annual event pulled a massive crowd and managed to entertain people from across the state.

The exhibition originally scheduled to begin on January 1, began on the third day of the month. The conclusion has also been postponed by 2 days.

While the event was largely successful, traffic congestion and parking issues remained major challenges. Aside from this, traders at the Hyderabad exhibition this year who had put up stalls complained of a lower footfall as compared to the massive footfall at Numaish in the previous years.

Traders noted a decline in footfall compared to last year’s record-breaking 25 lakh visitors. However, many reported higher sales, attributing it to a steady stream of serious buyers. With the final days known for clearance discounts, footfall is expected to surge before the grand finale.