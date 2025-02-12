Extension of last date of Numaish in Hyderabad confirmed

Hyderabad: The confusion over the extension of the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad has been cleared now.

Earlier, the confusion was whether the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad would be February 15 or 17.

Traders’ stand

The annual exhibition, which was originally scheduled to begin on January 1, was delayed due to a seven-day national mourning following the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and it started on January 3.

Due to the delay, the traders were of the view that either the exhibition society should extend the last date of Numaish in Hyderabad or give a discount on the rent of the stalls.

They said that footfall was also lower this year compared to the last exhibition.

Although the website of the exhibition society had already mentioned February 17 as the last date, objections were raised by the authorities.

Finally, based on the demand of the traders, the last date has been extended.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the secretary of the society, B. Surender Reddy, said that the last date of the exhibition, which is usually February 15, is extended to February 17.

Meanwhile, the boom in e-commerce, which has made purchasing anything from anywhere a matter of fingertips, has impacted footfall at Numaish this year.

As per the secretary, so far, around 16 lakh visitors have come to the exhibition, and the highest daily footfall this year was 84,000.

Although the secretary clearly dismissed the impact of the e-commerce boom on the exhibition, the decline in footfall this year suggests there was an impact.