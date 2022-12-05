Hyderabad Numaish entry fee hiked to Rs 40; timings may relax

Hyderabad: Visitors to the All India Industrial Exhibition (AIIE) known as Numaish will have to shell out Rs. 40 per person at the exhibition society will be increasing the entry ticket by Rs. 10.

Officials of the exhibition society told Siasat.com that the ticket price increases are inevitable due to the losses the AIIE society suffered during the Covid pandemic period. “In 2021, the exhibition was not held due to Covid related clampdown. In 2022, it was suspended after its inaugural due to Covid restrictions,” Ashvin Margam, office bearer of AIIE said.

The AIIE will allot around 1200 stalls to the stall owners coming from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and other states in the country.

The society will seek permission from the police to operate the exhibition till late night on weekends to cater to the crowds. “People want to come and sit here. On weekends there is a rush so after spending some time they unwillingly move out. So if time is relaxed families can sit and rejoice in the ambience,” he said.

In view of complaints from traders and visitors about network connectivity issues a new temporary or portable tower will be installed in the exhibition grounds. “Talks with different telecom companies are on to arrange free ‘Wifi’ facility to the visitors,” Ashvin Margam told.

The Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki was first held in 1938 when the Economic Committee of the Osmania Graduates Association came up with the idea. The seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the exhibition in 1940 at Public Gardens to mark his birthday celebrations. The first exhibition was organised at Public Gardens in 1938. It was shifted to the Exhibition Grounds in 1946. In 1938 it was inaugurated by Akber Hyderabad, Prime Minister of Hyderabad State. In 1939, Prince Moazam Jah Bahadur, son of seventh Nizam – Mir Osman Ali Khan inaugurated it. During the first inaugural there were just 50 stalls then. The exhibition was shifted to its present venue in 1946 by the then Prime Minister of Hyderabad State Sir Mirza Ismail.