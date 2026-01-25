Numaish to continue on Sunday after fire incident at Nampally

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, will operate as scheduled on Sunday, January 25. It was disrupted on Saturday, January 24, following a fire incident at Nampally.

The confirmation comes from Exhibition Society Vice Presidents R Sukesh Reddy and BN Rajeshwar.

Incident at Nampally

The fire incident occurred at a four-storey furniture shop building in Nampally on Saturday afternoon.

Officials reported on Sunday that five bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from the building.

A senior police official confirmed the recovery of the five bodies. Multiple agencies, including police, fire services, NDRF personnel, and the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), are involved in the operation.

Although the fire has been brought under control, thick smoke from the building has made rescue work difficult.

Hyderabad’s Numaish resumes after fire accident

The Vice-Presidents of the Numaish stated that while the exhibition was briefly disrupted on Saturday, normal operations have now resumed.

On January 1, the exhibition was inaugurated by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. For this 45-day event at the Numaish grounds in Nampally, the Exhibition Society has selected 1,250 vendors. Their stalls showcase a wide array of goods, including handicrafts, electronic items, ready-made wear, home furnishings, footwear, and jewellery from across India.

Numaish attracts nearly 20 lakh visitors each year. It not only highlights Hyderabadi craftsmanship but also features stalls from various states such as Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab, offering a diverse experience for all attendees.