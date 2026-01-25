SIR to be rolled out in Telangana, other states soon – Know documents needed

Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voters’ list in Telangana and other states that are not covered in phase I and II is likely to be conducted soon.

On Saturday, January 24, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the SIR in the remaining states will be rolled out soon as he described “pure” electoral rolls as the bedrock of democracy.

Documents needed during SIR in Telangana, other states

During the enumeration phase, voters need not give any documents. However, during the notice phase, they are required to submit documents if they remain unmapped or ‘logical discrepancies’ surface.

In the enumeration form, electors can either give details of themselves or their relatives from the previous SIR. Giving either detail will help in linking or mapping. Such electors will not be required to submit any documents except enumeration forms.

The relatives for the sake of mapping include:

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

Those whose name or a relative’s name (progeny concept) is not listed will be asked to submit documents at a later stage of SIR in Telangana and other states. The individual needs to submit one of the following 11 documents:

Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU.

Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.

Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Passport

Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities

Permanent Residence certificate issued by a competent State authority

Forest Right Certificate

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority

National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities.

Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

For Aadhaar, Commission’s directions issued via letter No. 23/2025-ERS/Vol.II dated 09.09.2025 shall apply.

Extract of the Electoral Roll of Bihar SIR with reference to 01.07.2025.

However, the required documents for SIR will be based on the date of birth for all voters in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts. Those who were born before July 1, 1987, need to submit any of the listed documents for themselves.

On the other hand, those who were born on or after July 1, 1987, and on or before December 2, 2004, need to provide a document for self and a document of father or mother.

Those who were born after December 2, 2004, need to submit a document of themselves and both parents.

Exercise in 12 states, UTs

On the eve of the Election Commission’s foundation day — also celebrated as National Voters’ Day — Kumar said the revision exercise is presently being conducted “smoothly” in 12 states and Union territories.

The chief election commissioner said pure electoral rolls are the bedrock of democracy and added, “With this objective, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was initiated to ensure that every eligible elector’s name is included in the electoral roll and that every ineligible name is removed.”

This exercise has been successfully completed in Bihar, and a ‘special revision’ of electoral rolls is separately underway in Assam, Kumar said.

He said, “It (SIR) will soon be rolled out in the remaining states as well”.