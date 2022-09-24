Hyderabad: Nurse accuses ward boy of rape at private hospital

Hyderabad: The Malakpet police on Wednesday arrested a 25 year old boy for allegedly raping a 40 year old woman.

The accused worked as a ward boy at the same hospital where the victim was employed as a staff nurse. Police said that, the complainant and the accused were assigned same duties on the second floor of the hospital on Wednesday.

Malakpet inspector K Srinivas said that the incident took place around 10:30 pm in the evening when the victim was on duty in an empty room. The accused entered the room and raped her. The victim, scared of the incident, later lodged a complaint in the police station on Friday.

The accused was taken into custody immediately and the victim was sent for a medical examination. A case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).