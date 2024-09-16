Hyderabad: Nursing student found hanging, police suspect murder

The student, who hails from Jadcherla, had arrived in Hyderabad with three friends on Sunday to visit the city during the Ganesh festival

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 16th September 2024 7:04 pm IST
Nursing student dies by suicide; police probe suspicion
Hyderabad: A 23-year-old nursing student reportedly died by suicide in a hotel on Monday, September 16 under Gachibowli police limits.

The student, who hails from Jadcherla, had arrived in Hyderabad with three friends on Sunday to visit the city during the Ganesh festival. After dinner that night, she complained of a headache and decided to stay back at the hotel while her friends went out.

According to reports, when her friends returned around 3 am, they received no response after knocking on the door. Concerned, they alerted hotel staff who used a master key to enter the room. Tragically, they found the victim hanging from the ceiling fan.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Gachibowli police station stated that, “We suspect signs of struggle as the room was discovered in a disorganised state.”

The official further added that “Bloodstains and scattered medicine bottles were found in the room, leading them to register the case as a suspicious death.”

Further investigation is ongoing.

