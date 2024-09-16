Hyderabad: Man dies by suicide as father chides him for returning home late

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died by suicide at his residence in Suraram on Sunday, September 15, after being chided by his father over late outing.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Ashok went along with his friends to immerse a Ganesh idol at a local lake on Sunday. He returned home late in the night.

The boy didn’t inform his parents about it and the father scolded him for the same. Ashok who was upset over the issue hanged himself to death in his room.

Based on information, the Suraram police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to mortuary.

A case has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanahita (Whoever commits an affray, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to one month, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both) and 174 of the BNSS.