Hyderabad: Bike taxi driver found murdered in Balanagar

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by unidentified persons at Balanagar on September 14. The deceased was a native of Kothagudem district.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old K Dinesh, a bike taxi driver and a resident of Balanagar who lived along with his wife Jyothi. The couple moved to Hyderabad six months ago. On Saturday morning, Dinesh left for work and did not return home in the night.

In the early hours of Sunday, Jyothi was informed by locals that her husband’s body was found lying at an isolated place near IDPL Company and she informed the local police over the incident.

Based on the information, the Balanagar police reached the spot and after preliminary inquiry shifted the body to a mortuary for post-mortem.

“Some persons had attacked Dinesh with some objects leading to serious injuries due to which he passed away. A case is registered and investigation going on,” said the police.