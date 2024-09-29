Hyderabad: Obscene dance party busted in Bandlaguda, 12 arrested

Hyderabad: An obscene dance party conducted under the guise of mujra was busted. Police arrested 12 individuals including 4 transgender persons from a compound plot in Lake View Hills, Ghouse Nagar, Bandlaguda on Saturday night, September 28.

The party was busted by the commissioner’s task force and Bandlaguda police after receiving information about obscene dancing and playing loud music inside the compound walls, creating a nuisance to the public.

The main organiser, identified as Hameed, a resident of Bandlaguda, is absconding.

The arrested individuals, who were found at the property during the arrests, other than the dancers are residents of the Bandlaguda area and are identified as Mohammed Jabri, 25; Mohammed Riyaz, 23; Shaik Sohail, 19; Shahnawaz Khan, 23; Mohammed Imran, 20; Mohammed Feroz, 19; Syed Shah Farooq, 20 and Shaik Mohammed, 25.

The arrested dancers are identified as Sohail alias Arzoo, 28; Mohammed Saif alias Lovely 27; Kareema Baksha 27, and Abdul Amer, 28. The police have also seized the music system including an amplifier and a loudspeaker.

The arrested individuals were charged with Sections 223 and 292 of the BNS and Section 21/76 of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Mujra, a dance form, that has been popular in India since the period of the Mughals and the Nizams, has slowly been dying and later gave way to the birth of obscene dancing, in the name of the art form. While the traditional dance form of mujra is legal, obscene dancing involving nudity is illegal in the country.