Hyderabad: OGH doctors remove nails from Chanchalguda Jail prisoner’s stomach

The prisoner was experiencing severe stomach pain.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 10th January 2024 10:49 am IST
Andhra announces Rs 25L ex-gratia for doctors falling prey to Covid
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) successfully removed nails, rubber caps, and two plastic-covered packets, believed to be marijuana packets, from the stomach of a Chanchalguda jail prisoner who came to the hospital complaining of stomach pain.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The prisoner Mohammed Sohail (21) was experiencing severe stomach pain. After conducting tests, the jail doctors transferred him to Osmania Hospital.

Doctors, who performed an X-ray on Sohail, discovered two nails in his stomach that he had swallowed two days ago. On Tuesday, the doctors used endoscopy to remove the nails from Sohail’s stomach. Upon further examination, two small rubber balls and two packets were found, which were also removed via endoscopy. The packets were tested for the suspected presence of cannabis.

MS Education Academy

Dr. Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania, congratulated the team led by Dr. B. Ramesh, HVD, Department of Gastroenterology, for saving the patient’s life without resorting to surgery.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 10th January 2024 10:49 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button