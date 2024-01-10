Hyderabad: OGH doctors remove nails from Chanchalguda Jail prisoner’s stomach

Hyderabad: Doctors at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) successfully removed nails, rubber caps, and two plastic-covered packets, believed to be marijuana packets, from the stomach of a Chanchalguda jail prisoner who came to the hospital complaining of stomach pain.

The prisoner Mohammed Sohail (21) was experiencing severe stomach pain. After conducting tests, the jail doctors transferred him to Osmania Hospital.

Doctors, who performed an X-ray on Sohail, discovered two nails in his stomach that he had swallowed two days ago. On Tuesday, the doctors used endoscopy to remove the nails from Sohail’s stomach. Upon further examination, two small rubber balls and two packets were found, which were also removed via endoscopy. The packets were tested for the suspected presence of cannabis.

Dr. Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania, congratulated the team led by Dr. B. Ramesh, HVD, Department of Gastroenterology, for saving the patient’s life without resorting to surgery.