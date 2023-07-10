Hyderabad: Oil spillage at Malakpet, several motorists injured

Hyderabad: Several motorists suffered injuries after the Malakpet road turned slippery due to the spillage of an oil-like substance on Monday evening.

According to local residents, dirty water laced with oil started flowing on the road on Monday evening. Two-wheeler riders, who were commuting on the stretch, slipped and fell down from their vehicles. At least ten people including women were injured.

Quick response from traffic police and authorities prevents further incidents. The traffic policemen dumped bags of mud on the road to prevent further injuries.

The police alerted the officials of the water board and the DRF team of the GHMC, who came to the spot and started rectification works.

Heavy traffic jams were reported on the Malakpet-Chaderghat road stretch. Additional traffic policemen were deployed to streamline the traffic.

Officials suspect that used engine oil from vehicles might have been thrown in drainage pits by local mechanics, and when it started overflowing due to clogging, the oil started flowing on the road along with water, making the road slippery.