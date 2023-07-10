Hyderabad: Oil spillage at Malakpet, several motorists injured

Heavy traffic jams were reported on the Malakpet-Chaderghat road stretch. Additional traffic policemen were deployed to streamline the traffic.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 10th July 2023 7:48 pm IST

Hyderabad: Several motorists suffered injuries after the Malakpet road turned slippery due to the spillage of an oil-like substance on Monday evening.

According to local residents, dirty water laced with oil started flowing on the road on Monday evening. Two-wheeler riders, who were commuting on the stretch, slipped and fell down from their vehicles. At least ten people including women were injured.

Quick response from traffic police and authorities prevents further incidents. The traffic policemen dumped bags of mud on the road to prevent further injuries.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam witness huge traffic jams due to oil spill

The police alerted the officials of the water board and the DRF team of the GHMC, who came to the spot and started rectification works.

Heavy traffic jams were reported on the Malakpet-Chaderghat road stretch. Additional traffic policemen were deployed to streamline the traffic.

Officials suspect that used engine oil from vehicles might have been thrown in drainage pits by local mechanics, and when it started overflowing due to clogging, the oil started flowing on the road along with water, making the road slippery.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 10th July 2023 7:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button