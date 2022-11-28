Hyderabad: Old City awaits Metro, CM to lay foundation for Airport Express Corridor

Hyderabad: The State Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has announced through his Twitter that the 31 km long Airport Express from Mindspace Junction to Shamsabad Airport will be constructed at a cost of Rs.6250 crores.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Metro Corridor on December 9 and within 3 years, the construction works of this 31 km long corridor will be completed.

The government of Telangana seems to be rubbing salt in the wounds of the people of the old city in terms of developmental initiatives. After the allocation of Rs.500 crores in the budget for the construction and development works of the Metro rail in the old city by the state government, it was believed that the state government would start the metro rail works, but so far, no progress has been made in this regard.

The Metro Rail project in Hyderabad city was launched during the tenure of Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy in the year 2012 and in its first phase, the government approved a 5.5 km long corridor from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Stop (Imliban) to Falaknuma Palace in the old city, but due to various reasons, the project was delayed.

Officials say that Rs. 500 crore budget was allocated for this 5.5 km corridor, but it was never made available to start the construction and development works of the metro rail on this corridor.