Hyderabad: Old City to witness power development worth Rs 1,404 cr

Hyderabad: Power Minister Jagadish Reddy announced that extensive power infrastructure and developmental projects with an estimated budget of Rs 1,404.58 crore are currently underway in the old city of Hyderabad under the supervision of Transco and TSSPDCL.

Out of this budget, works amounting to Rs 1,330.94 crore have been successfully completed, while projects worth Rs 73.64 crore are currently in progress.

Responding to inquiries raised by Legislative Council members, Mirza Riyaz-Ul-Hassan Effendiand Mirza Rehmat Baig, during the Council session on Friday, Power Minister Jagadish Reddy said that the government, under the leadership of KCR, is dedicated to resolving electricity-related issues and implementing developmental initiatives in the old city area.

Transco has contributed Rs 957.29 crore for the transmission aspect of the project, while TSSPDCL has allocated Rs 447.29 crore for the endeavor. Over the last 9 years, substantial funds have been invested to address various issues and significantly enhance electrical efficiency in the region.

The efforts have led to the establishment of four 220 KV substations, 132 KV stations, 33/11 KV substations (totaling 15,256 kms of 33 KV lines), and an additional 63 transformers. Furthermore, the capacity of 16 transformers has been upgraded, and a 565 km 11 KV line has been laid.

Prior to initiating these developmental projects, thorough review meetings were conducted with the MLAs representing the old city, taking into account their valuable inputs and suggestions. Addressing land-related challenges for sub-station construction was facilitated by the intervention of local MLAs, successfully resolving the issues.

Minister Jagadish Reddy assured that the state is committed to uninterrupted power supply, ensuring a seamless 24-hour electric head without any disruptions, even during crisis situations.