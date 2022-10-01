Hyderabad: On their toes, SHE teams nab sexual predators throughout city

Hyderabad: SHE teams arrested sexual predators in various cases here in the city on Saurday. All the victims, who were females, identities have been disclosed due to privacy concerns.

A female lodged a complaint against her supervisor in a reputed supermarket in the city. The accused – 22-year-old C Sunil Kumar from Amberpet was produced before the Metropolitan Magistrate’s court where he was sentenced to 15 days and a fine of Rs 200 was imposed.

In another case, a victim filed a complaint with the SHE team stating that she was being constantly harassed by a cab driver. She alleged that the driver sent her obnoxious images and text messages via Whatsapp. SHE team, on the investigation, arrested 25-year-old K Rajesh from Warangal district. The court sentenced him to eight days of imprisonment and Rs 250/- as a penalty.

In a third case, the SHE teams was approached by a woman who alleged that she was being blackmailed by a friend who was forcing her to start a relationship with him. He threatened to morph her photos and share it on social media.

Through the Whatsapp chats, SHE teams arrested 22-year-old J Paramesh. Parmesh was sentenced to eight days imprisonment and a Rs 250/- fine.

SHE team arrested Ravi Sagar, who was blackmailing a married woman. He threatened to divulge details of her college life to her husband and create a ruckus in her marriage life. Based on the woman’s complaint, SHE teams arrested 22-year-old Ravi Sagar who was produced before the court where he was sentenced to five days of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100.

In Charminar, SHE teams caught a 19-year-old salesboy named Mujahed Hassan Khan and 37-year-old Chinnayyapandal red-handed touching and leaning on women and putting them in an uncomfortable spot.

They were arrested in different cases. In both cases, the accused were sentenced to eight days imprisonment and Rs 250/- fine by the court.